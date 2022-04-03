Only1 Achieves Market Capitalization of $8.93 Million (LIKE)

Only1 (LIKE) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 3rd. Only1 has a total market capitalization of $8.93 million and approximately $917,086.00 worth of Only1 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Only1 coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0931 or 0.00000200 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Only1 has traded 14.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Only1 Coin Profile

Only1 (CRYPTO:LIKE) is a coin. It was first traded on February 8th, 2018. Only1’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 95,855,933 coins. Only1’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “LikeCoin is a social-media-oriented cryptocurrency based on the ERC20 algorithm. LIKE is used as a medium for reward content providers by receiving “likes” or direct payments from readers and audiences. LikeCoin decentralized token main role is to promote a movement to redistribute the income generated by content creation. “

