Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.50.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Orange from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Orange from €10.00 ($10.99) to €9.00 ($9.89) in a report on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Orange in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Argus lowered Orange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Orange from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC raised its position in Orange by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC now owns 1,938,674 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,996,000 after buying an additional 15,547 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Orange by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,487,312 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,691,000 after purchasing an additional 28,382 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Orange by 40.6% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,296,425 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,677,000 after purchasing an additional 374,350 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Orange by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,064,347 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,527,000 after purchasing an additional 217,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Orange by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,013,396 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,691,000 after purchasing an additional 221,649 shares during the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ORAN stock opened at $11.99 on Friday. Orange has a 12 month low of $9.85 and a 12 month high of $13.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.23.

Orange SA engages as a telecommunication services company, which operates mobile and internet services. It provides telecommunication services to multinational companies, under the brand Orange Business Services. The company was founded in 1794 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

