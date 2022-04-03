ORAO Network Hits Market Capitalization of $328,728.69 (ORAO)

ORAO Network (ORAO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 3rd. Over the last week, ORAO Network has traded up 0.9% against the dollar. One ORAO Network coin can currently be bought for about $0.0083 or 0.00000018 BTC on exchanges. ORAO Network has a total market capitalization of $328,728.69 and $19,502.00 worth of ORAO Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002161 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001802 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.16 or 0.00050033 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0727 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,485.79 or 0.07530373 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,221.06 or 0.99851660 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.56 or 0.00046572 BTC.

ORAO Network Coin Profile

ORAO Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,397,668 coins. ORAO Network’s official Twitter account is @OraoNetwork

ORAO Network Coin Trading

