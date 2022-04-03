Orient Walt (HTDF) Price Up 8.6% Over Last 7 Days

Orient Walt (HTDF) traded up 11.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 3rd. Orient Walt has a total market cap of $880,324.75 and $39,007.00 worth of Orient Walt was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Orient Walt coin can now be bought for about $0.0095 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Orient Walt has traded up 8.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002155 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001813 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.19 or 0.00049975 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,506.78 or 0.07555690 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $46,400.87 or 0.99975028 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.51 or 0.00048494 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Orient Walt Coin Profile

Orient Walt’s total supply is 96,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 92,944,196 coins. The official website for Orient Walt is www.orientwalt.com . Orient Walt’s official Twitter account is @htdfwalt and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Since the foundation, Orient Walt (HTDF) was a public chain open to the world. With blockchain technology as the core, it integrates application scenarios in many aspects and from multiple perspectives, uses the characteristics of blockchain technology to solve the problems which could not be solved in traditional networks。Orient Walt (HTDF) brings forward unique comprehensive solutions through the analysis on the existing problems of blockchain, and solves a concrete problems such as difficult implementation in the era of blockchain based on the governance mechanisms like POS+PBFT mixed consensus mechanism, chain group cross-chain technology, new intelligent contract, identity certification, etc., as well as diversified mining technologies. “

Orient Walt Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orient Walt directly using US dollars.

