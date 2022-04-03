Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its stake in Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 88,941 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,743 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.12% of Owens & Minor worth $3,867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of OMI. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Owens & Minor by 47.5% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,956,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,959,000 after acquiring an additional 2,563,655 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Owens & Minor in the third quarter valued at $1,348,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Owens & Minor by 114.3% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,160,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152,114 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 141.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,311,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,047,000 after buying an additional 767,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Owens & Minor by 113.3% in the 3rd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 808,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,307,000 after buying an additional 429,657 shares during the period. 99.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on OMI shares. StockNews.com upgraded Owens & Minor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Owens & Minor from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Owens & Minor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Owens & Minor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.80.

Shares of NYSE:OMI opened at $43.48 on Friday. Owens & Minor, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.85 and a 12 month high of $49.16. The stock has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.59, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.14. Owens & Minor had a return on equity of 35.76% and a net margin of 2.26%. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Owens & Minor, Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Solutions and Global Products. The Global Solutions segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

