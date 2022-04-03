Owlet, Inc. (NYSE:OWLT) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.18 Per Share

Analysts expect that Owlet, Inc. (NYSE:OWLT – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of ($0.18) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Owlet’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.13) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.22). The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Owlet will report full year earnings of ($0.59) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.74) to ($0.44). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.34) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.37) to ($0.31). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Owlet.

Get Owlet alerts:

Owlet (NYSE:OWLT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of ($2.50) million for the quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Owlet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Owlet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Owlet by 2,299.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 10,001 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Owlet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in shares of Owlet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Owlet by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 234,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after buying an additional 14,500 shares during the period. 11.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Owlet stock opened at $4.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 2.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.42. Owlet has a 52 week low of $1.59 and a 52 week high of $11.43.

About Owlet (Get Rating)

Owlet, Inc operates as a digital parenting platform in the United States. The company's platform focuses on giving real-time data and insights to parents. Its products include owlet dream sock, a app to assist children for better sleep; owlet cam, a video streaming app to hear and see baby from anywhere, and dream lab, an online and interactive sleep training program for babies.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Owlet (OWLT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Owlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.