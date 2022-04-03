Oxen Price Hits $0.65 on Major Exchanges (OXEN)

Oxen (OXEN) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 3rd. One Oxen coin can now be bought for approximately $0.65 or 0.00001409 BTC on exchanges. Oxen has a total market capitalization of $37.40 million and $528,933.00 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Oxen has traded 19% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $45,944.64 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,481.65 or 0.07577926 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $126.79 or 0.00275952 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $373.89 or 0.00813787 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $46.96 or 0.00102200 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.03 or 0.00013124 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00007594 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $215.11 or 0.00468197 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $175.11 or 0.00381129 BTC.

Oxen Profile

Oxen (OXEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. It launched on February 25th, 2018. Oxen’s total supply is 57,762,644 coins. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @Oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement. “

Oxen Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oxen should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Oxen using one of the exchanges listed above.

