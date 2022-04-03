Oxygen (OXY) Price Down 2.6% This Week

Oxygen (OXY) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 3rd. One Oxygen coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.39 or 0.00000834 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Oxygen has a total market cap of $17.22 million and approximately $513,585.00 worth of Oxygen was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Oxygen has traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Oxygen alerts:

EOS (EOS) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00006098 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002667 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded up 61.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0749 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0357 or 0.00000077 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000035 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Atlantis Metaverse (TAU) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0417 or 0.00000091 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Oxygen

OXY is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 12th, 2020. Oxygen’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 44,299,061 coins. Oxygen’s official Twitter account is @Oxygen_protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Oxycoin is a blockchain-based mobile platform with its own native token. The platform features a built in exchange (with fiat), wallet and password management tools, an address book, and a central media hub. Following the launch, Oxycoin will create an Enhanced DAPP SDK, allowing “non-blockchain developers” to build decentralized applications (DAPPs) using JavaScript. The Oxycoin token allows users to vote on platform decisions. “

Oxygen Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxygen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oxygen should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Oxygen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Oxygen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oxygen and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.