Papa John’s International’s (PZZA) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Oppenheimer

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Oppenheimer in a report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $140.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 31.07% from the company’s previous close.

PZZA has been the subject of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Papa John’s International from $165.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Papa John’s International from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Papa John’s International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Wedbush lowered their price target on Papa John’s International from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, MKM Partners lowered their price target on Papa John’s International from $135.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Papa John’s International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.60.

Shares of NASDAQ PZZA traded up $1.53 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $106.81. 418,099 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 487,863. Papa John’s International has a 1 year low of $88.04 and a 1 year high of $140.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5,340.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $108.89 and a 200 day moving average of $120.69.

Papa John’s International ( NASDAQ:PZZA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. Papa John’s International had a net margin of 5.80% and a negative return on equity of 73.09%. The firm had revenue of $528.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $524.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Papa John’s International will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. grew its holdings in Papa John’s International by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 8,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 7,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in Papa John’s International by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 3,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. 99.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

