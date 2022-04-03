Parachute Hits One Day Volume of $141,768.00 (PAR)

Parachute (PAR) traded 5.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 3rd. Over the last seven days, Parachute has traded 14.5% lower against the US dollar. Parachute has a total market cap of $533,033.82 and approximately $141,768.00 worth of Parachute was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Parachute coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.91 or 0.00025542 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000687 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0752 or 0.00000161 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000328 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded up 67% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Parachute Profile

Parachute is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Parachute’s total supply is 999,628,334 coins and its circulating supply is 603,527,654 coins. Parachute’s official Twitter account is @parachutetoken . The Reddit community for Parachute is /r/ParachuteToken . Parachute’s official website is www.parachutetoken.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Parachute launched with the goal of giving people better access and integrations with their cryptocurrency. It has put DeFi tools inside one app that lives in the places where people chat. The PAR token is used throughout Parachute products to interact with DeFi applications. “

Buying and Selling Parachute

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Parachute directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Parachute should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Parachute using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

