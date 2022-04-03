ParkinGo (GOT) Price Reaches $0.0842 on Major Exchanges

ParkinGo (GOT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 3rd. One ParkinGo coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0842 or 0.00000179 BTC on major exchanges. ParkinGo has a market capitalization of $1.70 million and approximately $119.00 worth of ParkinGo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ParkinGo has traded up 4.5% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ParkinGo alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $46,931.02 or 0.99732957 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.63 or 0.00069344 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001287 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.04 or 0.00027705 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002577 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0391 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002302 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002130 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000827 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About ParkinGo

GOT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. ParkinGo’s total supply is 94,808,613 coins and its circulating supply is 20,168,694 coins. The official website for ParkinGo is parkingo.io/en

According to CryptoCompare, “ParkinGO (GOT) is a transportation network service with 55 locations in operation across Europe. Over the past twenty years, the ParkinGo network has transformed car service into customer service and their move to blockchain is expected to bring about a new level of efficiency and transparency to its 2.5 million customers. “

Buying and Selling ParkinGo

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ParkinGo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ParkinGo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ParkinGo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ParkinGo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ParkinGo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.