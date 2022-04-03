Patten & Patten Inc. TN Sells 1,091 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN decreased its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 181,824 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,091 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises about 4.2% of Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $61,151,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,850,000. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 36.2% during the 4th quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 36,860 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $12,397,000 after acquiring an additional 9,788 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 82,425 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $27,721,000 after acquiring an additional 3,103 shares during the last quarter. Brightworth increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Brightworth now owns 23,532 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $7,914,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liontrust Investment Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 495,200 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $166,546,000 after acquiring an additional 5,363 shares during the last quarter. 69.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MSFT shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $380.00 target price on Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Summit Insights restated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Microsoft from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. UBS Group set a $360.00 price target on Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $400.00 price target on Microsoft in a research note on Monday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Microsoft currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $355.99.

Shares of MSFT opened at $309.42 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $238.07 and a 12-month high of $349.67. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $297.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $311.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 trillion, a PE ratio of 32.95, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.91.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 38.50%. The business had revenue of $51.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 26.41%.

In other news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 27,860 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.64, for a total value of $8,487,270.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Emma N. Walmsley purchased 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $295.48 per share, with a total value of $502,316.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

