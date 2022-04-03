Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) Shares Sold by Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Rating) by 27.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 52,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. owned 0.05% of Patterson Companies worth $1,526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Patterson Companies during the fourth quarter worth $51,963,000. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 21,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 32.2% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 78,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,304,000 after acquiring an additional 19,141 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 69.2% in the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 17,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 7,200 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 127,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,742,000 after acquiring an additional 10,768 shares during the period. 82.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Les B. Korsh sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.91, for a total transaction of $185,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Donald Zurbay sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.88, for a total value of $308,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:PDCO opened at $32.99 on Friday. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.51 and a twelve month high of $37.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.07 and a 200-day moving average of $30.52. The firm has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.41.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.05. Patterson Companies had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 18.99%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Patterson Companies, Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.47%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PDCO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Patterson Companies in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Patterson Companies from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Patterson Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.75.

Patterson Companies, Inc distributes and sells dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments; Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, and instruments; basic and advanced technology and dental equipment; practice optimization solutions, such as practice management software, e-commerce, revenue cycle management, patient engagement solutions, and clinical and patient education systems.

