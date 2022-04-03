PegNet 24-Hour Volume Reaches $2,469.00 (PEG)

PegNet (PEG) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 3rd. PegNet has a market capitalization of $122,945.25 and $2,469.00 worth of PegNet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PegNet coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, PegNet has traded down 25.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get PegNet alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002176 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001807 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.80 or 0.00049606 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0719 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,487.26 or 0.07587844 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $46,044.32 or 1.00186631 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.07 or 0.00048022 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About PegNet

PegNet’s total supply is 2,227,955,499 coins. PegNet’s official website is pegnet.org . The Reddit community for PegNet is https://reddit.com/r/PegNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PegNet’s official Twitter account is @getpegnet and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PegNet is a decentralized, non-custodial network of tokens pegged (stabilized) to different currencies and assets that allows for trading and conversion of value without the need for counterparties. It is a fully auditable, open source stablecoin and synthetics network using the competition of PoW and external oracles to converge on the prices of currencies and assets. You can mine PEG, the token of PegNet which can be seamlessly converted to any pAsset on the network with no spread, no slippage, and with infinite liquidity. “

PegNet Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PegNet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PegNet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PegNet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PegNet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PegNet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.