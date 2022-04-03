Pendle (PENDLE) Price Up 44.9% This Week

Pendle (PENDLE) traded up 6.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 3rd. Pendle has a market capitalization of $25.42 million and approximately $1.79 million worth of Pendle was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pendle coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000503 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Pendle has traded up 44.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Pendle Profile

Pendle’s total supply is 188,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 108,693,812 coins. Pendle’s official Twitter account is @pendle_fi

Pendle Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pendle directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pendle should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pendle using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

