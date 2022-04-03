PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT) Shares Sold by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management trimmed its stake in shares of PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,925,803 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 136,800 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned about 2.87% of PennantPark Investment worth $13,346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PNNT. Ares Management LLC grew its holdings in PennantPark Investment by 21.5% during the third quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 4,415,025 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,654,000 after acquiring an additional 780,285 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in PennantPark Investment during the third quarter worth about $2,983,000. Callodine Capital Management LP grew its holdings in PennantPark Investment by 18.3% during the third quarter. Callodine Capital Management LP now owns 1,775,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $11,520,000 after acquiring an additional 275,000 shares during the period. Claybrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in PennantPark Investment during the third quarter worth about $872,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in PennantPark Investment by 22.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 510,310 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,312,000 after acquiring an additional 93,585 shares during the period. 30.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised PennantPark Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on PennantPark Investment in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on PennantPark Investment from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PennantPark Investment has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.13.

NASDAQ PNNT opened at $7.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $535.06 million, a PE ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.06. PennantPark Investment Co. has a 1-year low of $5.74 and a 1-year high of $7.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16.

PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The asset manager reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $28.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.21 million. PennantPark Investment had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 132.66%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PennantPark Investment Co. will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. This is an increase from PennantPark Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. PennantPark Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.94%.

PennantPark Investment Corporation, a business development company is a private equity fund specializes in direct and mezzanine investments in middle market companies. It invests in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans, and equity investments. The fund typically invests in buildings and real estate, hotels, gaming and leisure, technology, telecommunications, transportation, information technology services, electronics, healthcare & pharmaceuticals, education and childcare, financial services, printing and publishing, consumer products, business services, energy & Related Services and utilities, distribution, oil and gas, media, environmental services, aerospace and defense, building materials, capital equipment, chemicals, plastics, & rubber, food & beverage, wholesale, manufacturing and basic industries and retail.

