Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $116.80.

PAG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Penske Automotive Group from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com lowered Penske Automotive Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Penske Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 10th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Penske Automotive Group by 398.0% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Penske Automotive Group by 118.9% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in Penske Automotive Group during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Penske Automotive Group during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Penske Automotive Group during the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. 50.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE PAG opened at $94.25 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $100.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Penske Automotive Group has a 12-month low of $72.35 and a 12-month high of $114.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a PE ratio of 6.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.46.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $6.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.23 billion. Penske Automotive Group had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 4.65%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.49 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Penske Automotive Group will post 15.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. This is an increase from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.60%.

About Penske Automotive Group (Get Rating)

Penske Automotive Group, Inc operates as an international transportation services company. Which engages in the distribution of commercial vehicles, diesel engines, gas engines, power systems and related parts & services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Non-Automotive Investments, and Other.

