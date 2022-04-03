Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) Shares Acquired by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,675 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,616 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.06% of Pentair worth $7,133,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SouthState Corp bought a new position in Pentair in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Pentair in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Pentair by 2,106.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,580 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in Pentair by 57.7% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co grew its holdings in Pentair by 853.0% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 1,563 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 1,399 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.33% of the company’s stock.

PNR opened at $54.88 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $57.95 and a 200-day moving average of $67.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.58, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.16. Pentair plc has a 12-month low of $53.63 and a 12-month high of $80.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Pentair ( NYSE:PNR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $988.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $942.67 million. Pentair had a return on equity of 24.73% and a net margin of 14.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Pentair plc will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio is 25.38%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PNR. Mizuho raised Pentair from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $60.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Pentair in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Pentair from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Pentair presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.14.

Pentair plc provides various water solutions worldwide. It operates through Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies segments. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

