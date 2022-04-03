Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $295.14.

Several research analysts have weighed in on PEN shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Penumbra from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $350.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Penumbra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Penumbra in a research report on Friday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $272.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Penumbra in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Get Penumbra alerts:

In other Penumbra news, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 1,500 shares of Penumbra stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.23, for a total value of $337,845.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 14,500 shares of Penumbra stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.34, for a total transaction of $3,673,430.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 19,344 shares of company stock worth $4,953,199. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Penumbra in the 4th quarter worth $100,365,000. JustInvest LLC purchased a new position in shares of Penumbra in the 4th quarter worth $207,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Penumbra by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,356,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $964,309,000 after buying an additional 136,248 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Penumbra by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 39,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,409,000 after buying an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Penumbra by 61.5% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,101,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,498,000 after buying an additional 419,632 shares in the last quarter. 79.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PEN opened at $227.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.53, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Penumbra has a 1-year low of $186.19 and a 1-year high of $320.00. The company has a market capitalization of $8.56 billion, a PE ratio of 1,515.63 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $214.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $245.96.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.12). Penumbra had a return on equity of 3.57% and a net margin of 0.71%. The business had revenue of $204.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Penumbra will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Penumbra Company Profile (Get Rating)

Penumbra, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of innovative medical devices. It offers neurovascular thrombectomy and embolization and access technologies, neurosurgical tools, Penumbra LANTERN Delivery Microcatheter, and Penumbra Occlusion Device (POD) system. Its target markets include interventional neuroradiologists, neurosurgeons, neurologists, cardiologists, radiologists, and vascular surgeons.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Penumbra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penumbra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.