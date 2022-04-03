Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) Shares Sold by Congress Asset Management Co. MA

Congress Asset Management Co. MA trimmed its position in shares of Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,046 shares of the company’s stock after selling 847 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned 0.09% of Penumbra worth $9,495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Penumbra by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 8,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,543,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Penumbra by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 35,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,138,000 after acquiring an additional 3,897 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Penumbra in the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,000. Aegon Asset Management UK PLC lifted its stake in shares of Penumbra by 53.5% in the 4th quarter. Aegon Asset Management UK PLC now owns 47,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,711,000 after acquiring an additional 16,634 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in shares of Penumbra by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 45,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463 shares during the period. 79.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Penumbra news, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.57, for a total value of $915,102.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.34, for a total transaction of $3,673,430.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 19,344 shares of company stock worth $4,953,199. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Penumbra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Penumbra from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Penumbra from $335.00 to $244.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Penumbra from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Penumbra in a research note on Friday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $272.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.11.

PEN stock opened at $227.33 on Friday. Penumbra, Inc. has a 52-week low of $186.19 and a 52-week high of $320.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $214.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $245.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 5.53 and a quick ratio of 3.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,515.63 and a beta of 0.46.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.12). Penumbra had a net margin of 0.71% and a return on equity of 3.57%. The firm had revenue of $204.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Penumbra, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Penumbra, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of innovative medical devices. It offers neurovascular thrombectomy and embolization and access technologies, neurosurgical tools, Penumbra LANTERN Delivery Microcatheter, and Penumbra Occlusion Device (POD) system. Its target markets include interventional neuroradiologists, neurosurgeons, neurologists, cardiologists, radiologists, and vascular surgeons.

