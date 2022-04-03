pEOS Reaches One Day Volume of $2.00 (PEOS)

pEOS (PEOS) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 3rd. During the last week, pEOS has traded 216% higher against the dollar. pEOS has a market cap of $1.58 million and $2.00 worth of pEOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One pEOS coin can currently be bought for about $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

pEOS Coin Profile

pEOS’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 828,353,669 coins. The official website for pEOS is peos.one . pEOS’s official Twitter account is @peos_one and its Facebook page is accessible here . pEOS’s official message board is medium.com/@pEOS_one

According to CryptoCompare, “pEOS is a smart contract implementation of a privacy token, based on the technology that powers the anonymous cryptocurrency Monero, which is capable of running on top of EOSIO software. It allows private and untraceable transactions of, its EOS-based token, pEOS, among EOS users. Before EOSIO enabled developers to utilize system level languages like C++, the development of highly complex smart contracts like pEOS was almost impossible. “

pEOS Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as pEOS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire pEOS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase pEOS using one of the exchanges listed above.

