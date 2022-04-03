Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (OTCMKTS:PEYUF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (OTCMKTS:PEYUF – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.00.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PEYUF. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$15.00 to C$15.50 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$16.50 to C$17.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$14.00 to C$14.50 in a research report on Friday, February 18th.

Get Peyto Exploration & Development alerts:

PEYUF stock opened at $10.85 on Friday. Peyto Exploration & Development has a twelve month low of $3.95 and a twelve month high of $10.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.11.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.039 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th.

About Peyto Exploration & Development (Get Rating)

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. Its operations include deep basin, field activity, marketing, and reserves. The company was founded by Richard F. Braund and Donald T. Gray in 1998 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Peyto Exploration & Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peyto Exploration & Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.