Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Holdings Cut by Heritage Investors Management Corp

Heritage Investors Management Corp decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 370,807 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,910 shares during the quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $21,896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. TFO TDC LLC increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 126.9% during the 4th quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 667 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 64.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Barclays set a $54.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of Pfizer from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.05.

NYSE:PFE opened at $51.57 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.96 and a 200-day moving average of $50.27. The company has a market capitalization of $291.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.39, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.76. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.76 and a 52 week high of $61.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.23. Pfizer had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 34.53%. The firm had revenue of $23.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 104.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 7.2 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

