Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) is Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ 9th Largest Position

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 61,941 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,192 shares during the period. Pfizer comprises 1.0% of Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in Pfizer were worth $3,658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Pfizer during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Core Alternative Capital bought a new position in Pfizer during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new position in Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. TFO TDC LLC lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 126.9% during the 4th quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 667 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pfizer during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. 64.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pfizer alerts:

PFE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Pfizer from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Pfizer from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. UBS Group raised Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, December 13th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Pfizer from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Pfizer from $60.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Pfizer has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.05.

Shares of PFE stock opened at $51.57 on Friday. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.76 and a 1 year high of $61.71. The stock has a market cap of $291.26 billion, a PE ratio of 13.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.96 and its 200-day moving average is $50.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.23. Pfizer had a return on equity of 34.53% and a net margin of 26.97%. The company had revenue of $23.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Pfizer Profile (Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.