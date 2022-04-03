Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Bought by Griffin Asset Management Inc.

Griffin Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 14.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 62,237 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,967 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $3,675,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TimeScale Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 6,978 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 39,684 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,344,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Fruth Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 29,313 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 15,535 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $917,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patten Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1.9% in the third quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 11,113 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. 64.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PFE shares. Mizuho decreased their price target on Pfizer from $56.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Pfizer from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, UBS Group raised Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, December 13th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Pfizer currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.05.

Shares of NYSE:PFE opened at $51.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $291.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.76 and a 52 week high of $61.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.27.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $23.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.20 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 34.53% and a net margin of 26.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

