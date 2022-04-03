Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by Avantax Planning Partners Inc.

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lessened its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 15.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 99,781 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 18,012 shares during the quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $5,892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Pfizer in the third quarter valued at $26,000. TFO TDC LLC lifted its stake in Pfizer by 126.9% in the fourth quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 667 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital bought a new stake in Pfizer in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. 64.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Shares of PFE opened at $51.57 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $291.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.76. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.76 and a 1-year high of $61.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.23. Pfizer had a return on equity of 34.53% and a net margin of 26.97%. The firm had revenue of $23.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. Pfizer’s revenue was up 104.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PFE shares. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $56.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.05.

Pfizer Profile (Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.