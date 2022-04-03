Phantasma Energy (KCAL) 1-Day Volume Hits $1.09 Million

Phantasma Energy (KCAL) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 3rd. Phantasma Energy has a market capitalization of $83,990.53 and approximately $1.09 million worth of Phantasma Energy was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Phantasma Energy coin can now be bought for about $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Phantasma Energy has traded 97.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Phantasma Energy Profile

Phantasma Energy’s total supply is 73,814,931 coins. The official website for Phantasma Energy is Phantasma.io . Phantasma Energy’s official Twitter account is @phantasmachain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Phantasma Energy is medium.com/phantasticphantasma

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma is a blockchain solution powered by the governance token SOUL and the energy token KCAL that allows for interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. With its staking mechanism, dual token system and non-fungible tokens, it allows users to access digital goods & services such as communication, entertainment, marketplace and storage. “

