PhoenixDAO Market Cap Hits $1.48 Million (PHNX)

PhoenixDAO (PHNX) traded 7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 3rd. In the last week, PhoenixDAO has traded up 19% against the US dollar. One PhoenixDAO coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0223 or 0.00000048 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. PhoenixDAO has a total market cap of $1.48 million and approximately $116,230.00 worth of PhoenixDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About PhoenixDAO

PhoenixDAO (CRYPTO:PHNX) is a coin. PhoenixDAO’s total supply is 110,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 66,429,104 coins. PhoenixDAO’s official website is phoenixdao.io . PhoenixDAO’s official Twitter account is @phnxdao and its Facebook page is accessible here . PhoenixDAO’s official message board is medium.com/@PhoenixDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “Powered by ERC-1484, the PhoenixDAO protocol creates digital identities and allows for dApps, apps, and APIs to be developed on top with an interoperable identity layer. “

