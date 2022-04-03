PhoenixDAO Trading Up 15.4% Over Last Week (PHNX)

PhoenixDAO (PHNX) traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 3rd. One PhoenixDAO coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0221 or 0.00000048 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, PhoenixDAO has traded 15.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. PhoenixDAO has a market capitalization of $1.47 million and approximately $67,364.00 worth of PhoenixDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About PhoenixDAO

PHNX is a coin. PhoenixDAO’s total supply is 110,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 66,429,104 coins. The official message board for PhoenixDAO is medium.com/@PhoenixDAO . PhoenixDAO’s official Twitter account is @phnxdao and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PhoenixDAO is phoenixdao.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Powered by ERC-1484, the PhoenixDAO protocol creates digital identities and allows for dApps, apps, and APIs to be developed on top with an interoperable identity layer. “

PhoenixDAO Coin Trading

