Phore One Day Trading Volume Hits $429.00 (PHR)

Phore (PHR) traded up 92.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 3rd. One Phore coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0217 or 0.00000046 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Phore has a market capitalization of $574,458.55 and $429.00 worth of Phore was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Phore has traded up 3.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0989 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00009317 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00007927 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001998 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002412 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00018964 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $121.97 or 0.00261672 BTC.

Phore Profile

Phore (PHR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 12th, 2017. Phore’s total supply is 26,522,312 coins. Phore’s official website is phore.io . The Reddit community for Phore is /r/PhoreProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Phore’s official Twitter account is @phorecrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . Phore’s official message board is medium.com/@phoreblockchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Phreak is a PoS cryptocurrency themed after Phone Phreaking, a term coined to describe the activity of a culture of people who study, experiment with, or explore telecommunication systems, such as equipment and systems connected to public telephone networks. The coin wallet features direct YouTube video, audio and video codec with settings and more. “

Phore Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phore should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Phore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

