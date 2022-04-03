Pigeoncoin (PGN) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $8,538.00

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded down 7.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 3rd. One Pigeoncoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Pigeoncoin has a total market capitalization of $346,650.04 and $8,538.00 worth of Pigeoncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Pigeoncoin has traded 10.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Pigeoncoin Profile

PGN uses the hashing algorithm. Pigeoncoin’s total supply is 7,514,364,865 coins. Pigeoncoin’s official message board is medium.com/@pigeoncoin . Pigeoncoin’s official Twitter account is @Pigeoncoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Pigeoncoin is pigeoncoin.org . The Reddit community for Pigeoncoin is /r/Pigeoncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Pigeoncoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the X16S (shuffle) algorithm. “

Pigeoncoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pigeoncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pigeoncoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pigeoncoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

