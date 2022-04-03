PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN) Shares Sold by National Asset Management Inc.

National Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN – Get Rating) by 27.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 287,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 109,773 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II were worth $2,747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PFN. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 26,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 3,477 shares in the last quarter. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC boosted its position in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 67,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 4,036 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 104,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 4,949 shares during the period. Finally, TNF LLC acquired a new stake in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II during the 3rd quarter worth about $393,000.

Shares of NYSE PFN opened at $8.79 on Friday. PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II has a one year low of $8.27 and a one year high of $11.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.43.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.072 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.83%.

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II Company Profile

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II operates as a closed end investment trust. It engages in the provision of current income, consistent with the preservation of capital. The company was founded on October 29, 2004 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

