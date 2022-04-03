Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) Shares Sold by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,258 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 0.16% of Pimco Total Return ETF worth $7,050,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,192,267 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $131,805,000 after purchasing an additional 60,068 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 856,446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $94,680,000 after purchasing an additional 75,233 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 823,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $91,075,000 after purchasing an additional 14,489 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 590,688 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $65,300,000 after acquiring an additional 35,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 533,828 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $59,015,000 after acquiring an additional 2,215 shares in the last quarter.
Shares of BOND opened at $101.59 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $104.32 and a 200-day moving average of $107.83. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 52 week low of $100.43 and a 52 week high of $112.27.
