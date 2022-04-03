PIN (PIN) Market Cap Tops $7.37 Million

PIN (PIN) traded flat against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 3rd. PIN has a market capitalization of $7.37 million and approximately $7,706.00 worth of PIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, PIN has traded flat against the US dollar. One PIN coin can currently be bought for $0.0484 or 0.00000135 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002122 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001800 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.52 or 0.00049907 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0735 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,563.86 or 0.07561520 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47,234.31 or 1.00218097 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.68 or 0.00048120 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.72 or 0.00054577 BTC.

PIN Coin Profile

PIN’s total supply is 152,351,008 coins. PIN’s official Twitter account is @pinblockchain

Buying and Selling PIN

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIN directly using U.S. dollars.

