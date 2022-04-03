Pirate Chain Price Reaches $2.10 on Exchanges (ARRR)

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 3rd. One Pirate Chain coin can now be purchased for $2.10 or 0.00004521 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Pirate Chain has traded down 4.5% against the US dollar. Pirate Chain has a market capitalization of $401.78 million and approximately $812,657.00 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $178.13 or 0.00383374 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.21 or 0.00090850 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $49.39 or 0.00106301 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0427 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00006803 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000425 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 25% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 49.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Pirate Chain Coin Profile

Pirate Chain is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 191,275,236 coins. The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is /r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @PirateChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Pirate Chain’s official message board is medium.com/piratechain . Pirate Chain’s official website is pirate.black

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateChain (ARRR) is a 100% private send cryptocurrency. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions. “

Pirate Chain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pirate Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pirate Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

