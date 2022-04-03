PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $85.25.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PJT shares. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on PJT Partners from $80.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PJT Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on PJT Partners in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on PJT Partners from $90.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of PJT Partners by 93.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 2,559 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in PJT Partners by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in PJT Partners by 696.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $923,000 after purchasing an additional 10,200 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in PJT Partners by 95.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 14,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 7,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in PJT Partners by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 9,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774 shares in the last quarter. 68.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PJT Partners stock opened at $63.88 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $62.96 and a 200-day moving average of $72.84. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 0.92. PJT Partners has a 1-year low of $54.48 and a 1-year high of $89.50.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $313.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.90 million. PJT Partners had a net margin of 10.70% and a return on equity of 27.12%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.81 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PJT Partners will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a boost from PJT Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. PJT Partners’s payout ratio is presently 24.63%.

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and capital markets advisory, restructuring and special situations, and shareholder advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers advisory services to clients on various transactions, including mergers and acquisitions (M&A), spin-offs, activism defense, contested M&A, joint ventures, minority investments, and divestitures.

