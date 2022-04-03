PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $85.25.

PJT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on PJT Partners from $80.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut PJT Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on PJT Partners in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on PJT Partners from $90.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Shares of PJT opened at $63.88 on Friday. PJT Partners has a 12-month low of $54.48 and a 12-month high of $89.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.84. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 0.92.

PJT Partners ( NYSE:PJT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.12). PJT Partners had a return on equity of 27.12% and a net margin of 10.70%. The firm had revenue of $313.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.81 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PJT Partners will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a positive change from PJT Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. PJT Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.63%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of PJT Partners by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in PJT Partners by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 5,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in PJT Partners by 3.5% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 6,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in PJT Partners by 3.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in PJT Partners by 1.7% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 14,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,119,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.95% of the company’s stock.

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and capital markets advisory, restructuring and special situations, and shareholder advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers advisory services to clients on various transactions, including mergers and acquisitions (M&A), spin-offs, activism defense, contested M&A, joint ventures, minority investments, and divestitures.

