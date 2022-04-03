Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) Shares Acquired by National Asset Management Inc.

National Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,034 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,439 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Plug Power were worth $1,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Plug Power in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in Plug Power by 53.3% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,150 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Plug Power by 185.1% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in Plug Power by 311.4% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 36,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 27,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Plug Power in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. 49.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Plug Power alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Plug Power from $39.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Plug Power from $44.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on Plug Power from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Plug Power from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Plug Power from $40.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.48.

Shares of PLUG opened at $28.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.56 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.84 and a 200-day moving average of $29.06. The company has a current ratio of 10.58, a quick ratio of 9.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Plug Power Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.51 and a 52 week high of $46.50.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The electronics maker reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.20). Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 9.50% and a negative net margin of 91.56%. The firm had revenue of $161.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Plug Power (Get Rating)

Plug Power Inc provides hydrogen fuel cell turnkey solutions for the mobility, material handling, and stationary power markets in North America and internationally. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, and fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, as well as related hydrogen and green hydrogen generation, storage, and dispensing infrastructure.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Plug Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plug Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.