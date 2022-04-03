PolkaWar Price Up 27% Over Last Week (PWAR)

PolkaWar (PWAR) traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 3rd. During the last seven days, PolkaWar has traded 27% higher against the U.S. dollar. One PolkaWar coin can now be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00000301 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. PolkaWar has a total market capitalization of $3.83 million and $2.24 million worth of PolkaWar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002126 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001803 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.41 or 0.00049758 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,553.62 or 0.07551783 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,897.66 or 0.99662071 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.61 or 0.00048058 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.62 or 0.00054442 BTC.

PolkaWar’s total supply is 86,322,168 coins and its circulating supply is 27,072,168 coins. PolkaWar’s official Twitter account is @polkawarnft

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PolkaWar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PolkaWar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PolkaWar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

