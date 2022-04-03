Poolz Finance Hits One Day Volume of $1.80 Million (POOLZ)

Poolz Finance (POOLZ) traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 3rd. One Poolz Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $5.36 or 0.00011671 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Poolz Finance has traded 24.7% higher against the US dollar. Poolz Finance has a total market cap of $16.92 million and approximately $1.80 million worth of Poolz Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002177 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001813 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.78 or 0.00049586 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0724 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,474.78 or 0.07562962 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $46,083.72 or 1.00302716 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.12 or 0.00048148 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Poolz Finance Coin Profile

Poolz Finance launched on January 15th, 2021. Poolz Finance’s total supply is 4,992,280 coins and its circulating supply is 3,156,326 coins. Poolz Finance’s official Twitter account is @Poolz__

According to CryptoCompare, “Poolz is a fully-decentralized, swapping protocol that enables startups and project owners to auction their tokens for bootstrapping liquidity. As the blockchain-cryptocurrency community moves closer to absolute decentralization, Poolz empowers innovators in their pre-listing phase, bringing them closer to early-stage investors. “

