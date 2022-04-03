Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Shares Purchased by Congress Asset Management Co. MA

Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its position in shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,243 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,742 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned approximately 0.11% of Portland General Electric worth $5,358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in POR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Portland General Electric by 3.1% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,178 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC lifted its position in Portland General Electric by 3.5% in the third quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 6,281 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in Portland General Electric by 0.7% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 31,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Portland General Electric by 7.0% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,701 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Portland General Electric by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 92.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Portland General Electric alerts:

POR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Portland General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Portland General Electric in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.75.

In related news, VP Larry Neal Bekkedahl sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.73, for a total value of $136,825.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Kathryn Jean Jackson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.79, for a total value of $243,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

POR stock opened at $55.73 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $52.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.90. Portland General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $45.40 and a fifty-two week high of $56.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.49, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.44.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.01). Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 10.18%. The firm had revenue of $608.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $533.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Portland General Electric will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Portland General Electric’s payout ratio is 63.24%.

Portland General Electric Profile (Get Rating)

Portland General Electric Co engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The firm also sells electricity and natural gas in the wholesale market to utilities, brokers, and power marketers. It also serves residential, commercial and non-residential customers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Portland General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portland General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.