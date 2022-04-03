PotCoin (POT) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $86.00

PotCoin (POT) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 3rd. One PotCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0085 or 0.00000018 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, PotCoin has traded 9.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. PotCoin has a market cap of $1.93 million and approximately $86.00 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,056.68 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,553.29 or 0.07551079 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $128.75 or 0.00273608 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $379.48 or 0.00806428 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $47.16 or 0.00100210 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.00 or 0.00012760 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00007583 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $217.74 or 0.00462712 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $180.35 or 0.00383266 BTC.

About PotCoin

PotCoin (POT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 227,470,922 coins. The official website for PotCoin is www.potcoin.com . The Reddit community for PotCoin is /r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @PotCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for PotCoin is steemit.com/@potcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin is another scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds. “

Buying and Selling PotCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PotCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PotCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

