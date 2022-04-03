PowerPool (CVP) Trading Up 10.4% This Week

PowerPool (CVP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 3rd. One PowerPool coin can now be bought for about $0.93 or 0.00002008 BTC on exchanges. PowerPool has a total market capitalization of $34.56 million and $8.37 million worth of PowerPool was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, PowerPool has traded 10.4% higher against the dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

PowerPool (CRYPTO:CVP) is a coin. It was first traded on August 28th, 2020. PowerPool’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 37,172,606 coins. PowerPool’s official Twitter account is @powerpoolcvp . The official message board for PowerPool is medium.com/@powerpoolcvp . The official website for PowerPool is powerpool.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “The PowerPool is a protocol for pooling governance tokens (GTs), such as COMP, BAL, LEND, YFI, BZRX, AKRO, and many others. It allows the token holders to lend, pool, borrow governance tokens, get income from it, and accumulate governance power in protocols based on Ethereum. The Power Pool's mission is to expand the utility of governance tokens to the end-users and provide new coordination for decision making in the Defi ecosystem. “

