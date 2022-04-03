Primecoin 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $2,385.00 (XPM)

Primecoin (XPM) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 3rd. Primecoin has a market capitalization of $2.70 million and approximately $2,385.00 worth of Primecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Primecoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0673 or 0.00000146 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Primecoin has traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Primecoin alerts:

DigiByte (DGB) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0338 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0471 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

X-HASH (XSH) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00006107 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1,359.05 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Primecoin Coin Profile

Primecoin (XPM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 7th, 2013. Primecoin’s total supply is 40,185,429 coins. The Reddit community for Primecoin is /r/primecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Primecoin’s official website is primecoin.io . Primecoin’s official Twitter account is @primecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Primecoin is talk.peercoin.net/c/altcoins/primecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Primecoin, or XPM, involves a new type of proof-of-work based on searching for prime numbers. Primecoin was created by Sunny King – who also created Peercoin. The block time is one minute and th total number of coins is 3299976 with dynamic difficulty retargetting. “

Buying and Selling Primecoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Primecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Primecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Primecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Primecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Primecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.