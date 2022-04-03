Professional Fighters League Fan Token Market Capitalization Reaches $781,615.19 (PFL)

Professional Fighters League Fan Token (PFL) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 3rd. Professional Fighters League Fan Token has a total market cap of $781,615.19 and approximately $55,788.00 worth of Professional Fighters League Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Professional Fighters League Fan Token has traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Professional Fighters League Fan Token coin can currently be bought for $0.60 or 0.00001309 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002167 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001808 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.01 or 0.00049855 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0719 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,506.23 or 0.07597481 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,027.78 or 0.99735394 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.28 or 0.00048280 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.70 or 0.00055682 BTC.

Professional Fighters League Fan Token’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,294,194 coins.

