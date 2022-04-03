Project Inverse (XIV) Reaches Market Cap of $513,593.62

Project Inverse (XIV) traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 3rd. Over the last seven days, Project Inverse has traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Project Inverse coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0143 or 0.00000031 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Project Inverse has a market cap of $513,593.62 and $298,507.00 worth of Project Inverse was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002153 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001814 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.11 or 0.00049735 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,501.80 or 0.07536670 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $46,459.56 or 0.99991497 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.29 or 0.00054431 BTC.

About Project Inverse

Project Inverse’s total supply is 53,499,402 coins and its circulating supply is 35,934,598 coins. Project Inverse’s official Twitter account is @inverseproject

Buying and Selling Project Inverse

