Project Pai (PAI) Price Up 18.3% Over Last Week

Project Pai (PAI) traded up 5.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 3rd. In the last week, Project Pai has traded up 18.3% against the U.S. dollar. Project Pai has a total market cap of $5.23 million and approximately $631,647.00 worth of Project Pai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Project Pai coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0033 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Arweave (AR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.84 or 0.00086797 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002124 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00010689 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000025 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0978 or 0.00000208 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000020 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Project Pai

Project Pai (CRYPTO:PAI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Project Pai’s total supply is 1,798,879,310 coins and its circulating supply is 1,595,788,509 coins. The official message board for Project Pai is medium.com/project-pai . Project Pai’s official Twitter account is @projectpai and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Project Pai is /r/ProjectPai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Project Pai’s official website is projectpai.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Project PAI is developing an open-source, blockchain-based platform designed to allow everyone to create, manage, and use their own Personal Artificial Intelligence (PAI). The PAI Blockchain Protocol (PAI blockchain) enables a decentralized AI economy where application developers can create products and services that will be beneficial to the PAI ecosystem and users can contribute their PAI data to improve and enhance the platform’s AI neural network. In addition, companies and developers can easily create their own token on top of the PAI blockchain to facilitate interaction and transactions in their own unique experiences. PAI is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Sha256 algorithm. “

Project Pai Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Project Pai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Project Pai should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Project Pai using one of the exchanges listed above.

