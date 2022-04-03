Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $59.13.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PTGX shares. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Protagonist Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Protagonist Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Protagonist Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTGX. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 279.8% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,387,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,743,000 after purchasing an additional 3,232,100 shares during the last quarter. Johnson & Johnson bought a new stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $43,400,000. Artal Group S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $26,580,000. EcoR1 Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $25,584,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,571,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,948,000 after purchasing an additional 557,591 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PTGX opened at $24.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.96 and a beta of 2.31. Protagonist Therapeutics has a one year low of $12.80 and a one year high of $50.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.15.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by $0.01. Protagonist Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 40.29% and a negative net margin of 458.94%. On average, equities analysts expect that Protagonist Therapeutics will post -3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutic drugs to address hematology and blood disorders, and inflammatory and immunomodulatory diseases. It is developing rusfertide (PTG-300), an injectable hepcidin mimetic that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with polycythemia vera and hereditary hemochromatosis, as well as for the treatment of other blood disorders; PN-943, an oral, alpha-4-beta-7 integrin- specific antagonist peptide that is in Phase II clinical trials for treating inflammatory bowel disease (IBD); and PN-235, an orally delivered interleukin-23 receptor specific antagonist for the treatment of IBD and non-IBD indications.

