Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $68.00.
PRTA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Prothena in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on Prothena from $87.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th.
In related news, major shareholder Ecor1 Capital, Llc acquired 300,000 shares of Prothena stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $37.50 per share, for a total transaction of $11,250,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Dennis J. Selkoe sold 5,000 shares of Prothena stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.45, for a total value of $237,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 30.40% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:PRTA opened at $39.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.84 and a beta of 1.30. Prothena has a one year low of $21.30 and a one year high of $79.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.97.
Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.03. Prothena had a return on equity of 18.11% and a net margin of 33.39%. The business had revenue of $1.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.28 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.77) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Prothena will post -2.48 EPS for the current year.
Prothena Company Profile (Get Rating)
Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies for life-threatening diseases in the United States. The company is involved in developing Birtamimab, an investigational humanized antibody that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of AL amyloidosis; Prasinezumab, a humanized monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; PRX004 that completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Transthyretin amyloidosis; and PRX005, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.

