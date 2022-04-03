Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB) Shares Purchased by Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB – Get Rating) by 80.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 11,600 shares during the quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. owned 0.09% of Proto Labs worth $1,335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PRLB. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Proto Labs in the third quarter valued at $6,464,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Proto Labs by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Proto Labs by 57.8% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 34,467 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,296,000 after acquiring an additional 12,622 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in Proto Labs by 45.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 37,910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,525,000 after acquiring an additional 11,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Proto Labs during the 3rd quarter valued at $438,000. Institutional investors own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

PRLB stock opened at $53.64 on Friday. Proto Labs, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.63 and a fifty-two week high of $126.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 44.70 and a beta of 1.40.

Proto Labs ( NYSE:PRLB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $123.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.91 million. Proto Labs had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 4.05%. Proto Labs’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Proto Labs, Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PRLB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Proto Labs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Proto Labs in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.50.

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce driven digital manufacturer of custom prototypes and on-demand production parts in the worldwide. The company offers injection molding; computer numerical control machining; three-dimensional (3D) printing, which include stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal laser sintering, multi jet fusion, polyjet, and carbon DLS processes; and sheet metal fabrication products, including quick-turn and e-commerce-enabled custom sheet metal parts.

